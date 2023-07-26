Barcelona and Spain midfield star Alexia Putellas has hailed the decision to include teams and content from the 2023 Women's World Cup in the FIFA World Roblox Experience for the first time.

"Initiatives like the Women's World Cup integration in FIFA World are fantastic opportunities to engage and inspire fans of all ages," Putellas, newly unveiled as a FIFA World ambassador, said.

"As a professional football player, I understand the importance of growing the women's game globally and I believe this collaboration between FIFA and Roblox will have a positive impact on promoting gender equality and empowering the next generation of female footballers."

Putellas came on as a substitute in the closing stages of Spain's 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Wellington last Friday, as she continued her recovery from a knee injury.

"The update to FIFA World will offer fans an incredible range of features and immersive activities," a Roblox statement said.

"Users will have access to match highlights, real-time scores, and exciting skill games that will keep them engaged throughout the tournament."

They will also be able to upload avatars in team colours "in order to showcase their national pride and celebrate the diversity of nations participating in the tournament".

FIFA World ambassador Alexia Putellas has welcomed the inclusion of the Women's World Cup on the Roblox platform ©Getty Images

"FIFA World has become the most visited branded sports experience on Roblox, with over 17.5 million visits and a highly positive community rating of 83 percent," the company claims.

Visitors to FIFA World will also be invited to view the FIFA+ "Sheroes" video series, which has been prepared in association with the FIFA Museum to tell the story of the women’s game.

Roblox claims to have 66 million active users each day.

"We are delighted to expand our presence on Roblox and introduce the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand to FIFA World," FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai said.

"Through this integration, we aim to bring the excitement and passion of the tournament to Roblox’s global community of over 66 million daily active users, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the event like never before."

A similar experience introduced for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup attracted 10 million unique users according to FIFA.

The 3v3 arcade game, FIFA Footblocks, has also been adapted for use on the Roblox platform.