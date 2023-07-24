Swimmer Jackl wins first gold of European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor

Hungarian swimmer Vivien Jackl earned the first gold medal of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in the Slovenian city of Maribor.

Jackl, considered one of Hungary's rising sports stars at the age of 14, claimed a dominant victory in the women's 400 metres individual medley final at the Pristan Swimming Centre.

She triumphed in 4min 47.14sec, with Italy's Clarissa Savoldi her closest challenger in 4:49.77 and Laura Sophie Kohlmann of Germany completing the podium in 4:50.69.

Jackl had earlier won her heat by more than four seconds in 4:48.48.

Her victory was followed by Turkey's Emir Batur Albayrak in the men's 400m freestyle.

Albayrak claimed gold with an EYOF record of 3:51.29, finishing more than six seconds clear of second-placed Koppany Zeta Kakuk of Hungary in 3:57.67.

Alberto Ferrazza of Italy completed the podium in 3:58.35.

Emir Batur Albayrak’tan Rekorlu Altın Madalya🥇



Slovenya’da düzenlenen Maribor 2023 Avrupa Gençlik Olimpik Yaz Festivali’nde erkekler 400m serbest stilde yarışan milli yüzücümüz Emir Batur Albayrak 3:51.29 derecesi ile EYOF rekoru kırarak altın madalya kazandı. Team Türkiye… pic.twitter.com/dFL6AHnYTC — TMOK | #TeamTürkiye 🇹🇷 (@TMOK_Olimpiyat) July 24, 2023

The first athletics gold of Maribor 2023 went to Czech Republic's Jana Johanová at the Poljane Athletics Stadium.

Johanová won the women's 3,000 metres in 9:30.10, staving off Spain's Carla Cabezas by 1.68sec and Romania's Alexandra Maria Hudea by 2.11.

Spain's Daniel Monfort was the fourth and final gold medallist of the day, triumphing in the men's five kilometres race walk in 20:22.18.

Giuseppe Disabato took silver for Italy in 20:35.69, and Nick Joel Richardt of Germany earned bronze in 21:05.41.

The EYOF is set to continue in Maribor tomorrow, with medals available in road cycling, artistic gymnastics and judo in addition to athletics and swimming.

The multi-sport event for athletes aged 14 to 18 is due to run until Saturday (July 29).