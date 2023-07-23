Croatia beat holders Switzerland to win tennis’s Hopman Cup title, a mixed team tournament that has returned to the sport’s calendar after three years away.

The two countries met in the final at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in France after winning their respective groups.

The event sees countries represented by a male and female player, who each contest a singles match before teaming up in a doubles encounter.

In the women’s singles match today, Croatia’s Donna Vekić, the world number 20, overcame Switzerland’s representative Céline Naef, the world number 165, by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

The following men’s singles match saw Borna Ćorić, the world number 15, representing Croatia, pitted against world number 152 Leandro Riedl, competing for Switzerland.

Although Riedl upset the odds during the group stage when he beat world number six Holger Rune, during the country’s tie against Denmark, he could not do so again in the final.

Ćorić was too strong, running out a 6-1, 6-4 winner, as Croatia won the tournament for a second time.

With Croatia 2-0 up in the tie following the singles matches, the mixed doubles contest that was due to follow was not played.

Croatia’s previous triumph in the event came in 1996, with 1997 French Open champion Ivo Majoli and 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević their winning team on that occasion as they defeated Switzerland.

The mixed team tournament is named after Australian Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman and was first played in 1989.