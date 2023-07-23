Yonex to sponsor two more Badminton England events after striking new deal

Badminton England has announced that it has extended its long-running partnership with Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Yonex.

The new agreement means that Yonex will be the official title sponsor of both the All England Junior Badminton Championships and the All England Senior Badminton Championships

Yonex has long been associated with the national governing body as this year marked the 40th anniversary of its title sponsorship of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

The tournament is a Super 1000 Series event on the Badminton World Federation World Tour and held annually in Birmingham.

Yonex has now extended its sponsorship to the All England Junior Badminton Championships, a new under-19 event on the Badminton Europe circuit that is scheduled to take place from July 27 to 30 this year at the University of Birmingham.

It is also set to sponsor the All England Senior Badminton Championships, due to be held from April 11 to 14 in 2024.

Shuttles and other Yonex equipment will be provided at the three Badminton England events as part of the partnership ©Badminton England

This year’s Championships was the 105th edition and attracted more than 500 players between the ages of 35 and 75 from around the world for singles and doubles action.

Yonex is set to support the three events with all shuttle and equipment requirements as well as provide a stringing service.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Yonex who share our vision and values for badminton to be a sport for all," Sue Storey, Badminton England's chief executive, said.

"Both of these events will allow a wide breadth of players to experience top-class badminton and inspire more people to get involved in the game, continuing to build on what will be an exciting year for the sport as we head towards Paris 2024."

Taiji Suzuki, managing director of Yonex UK, added: "Yonex is thrilled to further our partnership with Badminton England, encompassing both the Junior and Senior All England Championships.

"This milestone year, as we celebrate 40 years of title sponsorship for the Yonex All England Open Championships, holds special significance. We are excited to continue supporting and promoting the sport of badminton in England."