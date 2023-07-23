Anger in US after majority of team stay silent during national anthem at FIFA Women's World Cup

There is growing anger in the United States after the majority of its team chose not to sing the national anthem before their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Vietnam.

While their Vietnamese opponents belted out Song of a Marching Army, many members of the US team stayed silent during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

The two national anthems were played before the defending champions went on to defeat Vietnam 3-0 thanks to a Sophia Smith brace and a goal from Lindsay Horan at Eden Park in Auckland in New Zealand.

Only five of the US 11 players placed their hands over their hearts while the others opted to keep their arms by their sides or behind their backs during the performance of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Horan, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher were the only members of the team that sang along to the anthem.

The muted response prompted anger among some American fans on social media as they criticised them for showing a lack of respect.

Most of the U.S. Women’s soccer players refused to sing our great national anthem.



What. A. Disgrace. pic.twitter.com/G8CJc22BMJ — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) July 22, 2023

US star Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist, stated in 2019 that she would "never put my hand over my heart" and "never sing the national anthem again".

The 38-year-old, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) rights and gender equality, playing in her final World Cup, was among the first high-profile female athletes to take the knee during the Star Spangled Banner from 2016.

She did so to express solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who took the knee before National Football League matches to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

US Soccer voted in 2020 to overturn a rule which required players to stand during the national anthem after it was put in place in 2017 following the pitch protests.

In 2021, all but one player from the American women’s football team knelt in protest before facing Australia.

Megan Rapinoe, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and gender equality, has previously stated that she would never sing the national anthem again ©Getty Images

At last year’s men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Iran players chose not to sing the country's national anthem as a protest during the group stage matches, with fans booing from the stands.

The team stood in silence in what appeared to be a show of support for protests in Iran which followed the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.