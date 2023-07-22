The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has announced that it is accepting nominations for its Gender Equality Awards.

The process has begun to award projects or people that aim to increase the participation of women, as well as non-binary and transgender individuals.

Two prizes - the Gender Equality Project Award and the Gender Equality Champion Award - will be on offer this year after FISU decided to expand the programme in 2021.

A grant of up to €5,000 (£4,300/$5,600) is set to be provided by FISU to the winner of the Gender Equality Project Award.

FISU revealed that the honour will be bestowed on a project that has already been delivered at least once in 2022 or 2023 and can be replicated in other countries.

FISU is looking to award an individual that has helped to redress gender imbalance in sport ©FISU

An individual is also set to be recognised with the FISU Gender Equality Champion Award.

The prize will go to someone who has made a significant contribution at any level of university sport over many years and is recognised as a gender equality champion by their National University Sport Federation.

The winner is due to be invited to be an ambassador in further efforts in developing gender equality and be a presenter and speaker at future FISU events.

A deadline of September 15 has been set by FISU for the submission of nominations.

It is the eighth edition of the Gender Equality Awards after they were first presented in 2009.