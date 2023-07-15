Lin Yu Tang of Chinese Taipei won a spectacular men's long jump on day four of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok with an effort of 8.40 metres - putting him third best in this year's world lists - as India's Murali Sreeshankar claimed a Paris 2024 place as he took silver.

Sreeshankar, the Commonwealth silver medallist, sits second in that list with his own jump of 8.41m last month, but a final-round effort of 8.37m in the Suphachalasai National Stadium secured him a proud silver and a qualification for next year's Olympics.

Robyn Lauren Brown of Philippines won the women’s 400m hurdles in 57.50sec, with Japan filling the other two podium positions through Eri Utsonomiya in 57.73 and Ami Yamamoto on 57.80.

🥇 what a moment for India at the Asian Athletics Championships! 🎉 India strikes GOLD in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event, setting a new national record with a phenomenal timing of 3:14.70! 💪🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ . 🏅🇮🇳



Let’s relive this again and again #AsianAthletics2023 #TeamIndia #GoldMedal pic.twitter.com/riX5F9yHZl — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) July 15, 2023

China’s Abuduaini Tuergong won the men’s discus with 61.19m from Eissa Zankawi of Kuwait, who took silver on 60.23m, and Muhammad Irfan Bin Shamsuddin of Malaysia on 59.63m.

The mixed 4x400m relay title went to India, who clocked a national record of 3min 14.70sec after Subha Venkatesan broke away from the lead group coming into the finishing straight and finished five metres clear.

Sri Lanka took silver in 3:15.41 and bronze went to Japan in 3:15.71.

Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina won the heptathlon with 6,098 points.

India's Swapna Barman took silver with 5,840 despite suffering from a back injury so bad that, she told reporters afterwards, she was unable to climb stairs.

Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki took bronze on 5,696.