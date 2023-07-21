FIFA has claimed it has sold out of partnership packages for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with its programme featuring 30 companies following a series of late deals.

Hublot as official timekeeper for the third consecutive edition of the tournament, and Itaú as bank supporter in Brazil were the last two commercial affiliates to join the partnership programme, taking the number of FIFA Women's World Cup supporters up to 14.

They are joined by FIFA partners Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda Group, Hyundai and Qatar Airways, women's football partners Visa and Xero, and nine global FIFA Women's World Cup sponsors.

FIFA has not provided a monetary value for its partnership programme, but it represents an increase from the 12 companies which held sponsorship or supporter status for the last Women's World Cup in France four years ago.

Its chief business officer Romy Gai thanked the partners for their support.

"Together, we all share a commitment to developing women’s football at every level, and everyone involved has built extensive plans to spread the word, develop the game and shine a light on the beautiful game," he said.

"This promises to be a special tournament, and I thank all of our supporters, sponsors and partners for joining us on this journey."

Chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman said "at every level, they will help us grow the game and give more women and girls the opportunity to play".

Hublot is the official timekeeper for the third consecutive edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

In the days leading up to the tournament, FIFA finalised deals with Mengniu Group and Booking.com as Women's World Cup sponsors and the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) as a Women's World Cup supporter.

Chinese dairy product manufacturer Mengniu previously sponsored the men's FIFA World Cups in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, and was already a partner of China's team which is making its eighth appearance from nine editions of the women's tournament.

The Booking.com deal is expected to provide easier access to accommodation for supporters in the tournament's nine host cities, with 60,000 listed on the travel agency's platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Insurance company GEICO is set to serve as a supporter of the tournament in North America, which includes a commercial campaign with the legendary Carli Lloyd, who won two Olympic gold medals and back-to-back Women's World Cups for the United States before retiring in 2021.

Booking.com was among the Women's World Cup partners announced by FIFA in the days leading up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand ©FIFA

FIFA has also revealed details of its plans with Visa to make the tournament in Australia and New Zealand the first-ever cashless World Cup.

It claimed this will allow fans to "benefit from the speed, convenience and security of digital payments", and Visa cardholders will receive offers including a 10 per cent discount on FIFA retail and fan festival purchases when they use Visa to pay.

Critics argue cashless retailers penalise people without access to bank accounts or debit or credit cards and fear there are risks related to privacy and cybersecurity.

Fans carrying cash at the FIFA Women's World Cup can exchange local currencies to AUD$25 (£13/$17/€15) or NZD$25 (£12/$15/€14) and AUD$100 (£52/$67/€61) or NZD$100 (£48/$62/€56) pre-paid Visa cards.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is featuring 32 teams for the first time, and is set to run until August 20.

Record-breaking ticket sales have been reported, although FIFA is believed to have fallen around $100 million (£78 million/€90 million) short of its target for broadcast rights fees.