Tourism Australia has chosen rising stars from Queensland’s Indigenous women’s football team to appear in a worldwide advertising campaign to coincide with the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The youngsters are described as “rising stars from Queensland Indigenous Football’s young women's team who are playing kickabout under a starry night sky on a Gold Coast beach."

"It is incredibly exciting for our foundation and our young female players to be part of Tourism Australia’s global activity around the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Queensland Indigenous Football chief executive Damian Munday said.

"This is also a unique opportunity to raise awareness of our mission to create more access to football opportunities for young Indigenous Australians."

The Holiday Highlights promotional video is part of the ongoing "Come and Say G’Day" campaign to promote tourism in Australia.

It features Tourism Australia ambassador Ruby the souvenir kangaroo in the guise of a sports commentator.

The kangaroo’s voice is provided by Australian actress and Tourism Australia’s global ambassador Rose Byrne.

"With the world’s attention turning to Australia throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup, it is a perfect moment to showcase Australia and invite international travellers to come and experience our amazing country," Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said.

The advertisements will be seen in what Tourism Australia has targeted as key markets in competing countries.

These include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

"This tournament comes at a crucial time, with Australia’s tourism industry steadily rebuilding from the impacts of the global pandemic and we hope the 'Holiday Highlights' campaign inspires football fans to visit Australia after the final whistle has blown,” Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said.

"Major events, such as the Women’s World Cup, provide us with the opportunity to showcase Australia’s incredible tourism experiences to billions around the world and encourage people to plan and book an Australian holiday."

Australia are set to play their first match in the tournament against the Republic of Ireland later today at Stadium Australia in Sydney.