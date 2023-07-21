Olympic gold medallist Remigius Valiulis has died at the age of 64, the Lithuanian Athletics Federation (LLAF) have announced.

Valiulis was part of the Soviet Union team that won the 4x400 metres relay at Moscow 1980.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that on July 19, the famous Lithuanian athlete Remigijus Valiulis died," the LLAF said on its website.

"In 1980, as part of the USSR national team, he became the Olympic champion in the 4x400m relay.

"After completing his sports career, he worked as a coach and teacher for 10 years. hearts and history of Lithuanian athletics."

Valiulis ran the opening leg of the final as, alongside Mikhail Linge, Nikolay Chernetskiy and Viktor Markin, the Soviet Union beat East Germany by 0.18 seconds as they won in 3min 01.08sec.

It is the only time the Soviet Union or Russia has won the Olympic gold medal in the event.

Remigius Valiulis, left, ran the opening leg as the Soviet Union beat East Germany to win the 4x400m relay at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow ©Getty Images

In addition to this Olympic gold medal, in 1980 Valiulis won a 400m bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in Sindelfingen in West Germany.

Valiulis, who died on Wednesday (July 19), was a graduate of the Vilnius Dynamo.

Valiulis’ best time for the 400m of 45.73sec remains the fastest ever run by a Lithuanian.

Valiulis retired at the age of only 25 to enter the car industry before becoming a coach.

In 1979 he was awarded the title of master of sports of international class.

"I was happy inside, but I didn't know how to be proud of my victories," Valiulis said before his death.

"I trained a lot, prepared for one competition after another - I managed to achieve good results."