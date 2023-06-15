Former American sprinter and international coach Harvey Glance, who helped to propel Grenada's Kirani James to world and Olympic glory, has died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tributes are being paid to the three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medallist following his death on Monday (June 12).

Glance underlined his talents at the Auburn University in the United States where he achieved four sprint National Collegiate Athletics Association titles.

He won the 100 metres gold at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene to secure his place on the team for the Montreal 1976 Olympics.

After finishing fourth in the 100m final, Glance teamed up with Johnny Jones, Millard Hampton and Steve Riddick to win the men’s 4x100m title.

Glance claimed 100m silver and 4x100m gold at San Juan 1979 Pan American Games.

Harvey Glance was part of the American men's 4x100m team that claimed Olympic gold at Montreal 1976 ©Auburn University

He won his first world gold in 1987 when he linked up with Lee McRae, Lee McNeill and Carl Lewis to be crowned 4x100m champions before securing another Pan American Games 4x100m title in Indianapolis that same year.

His coaching career began at Auburn University, first as assistant coach before stepping up to become head coach.

In 1997, Glance became head coach at the University of Alabama where he worked with several top athletics including James.

He was notably the men's assistant coach for sprints and hurdles at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and head men's coach at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

After retiring from the University of Alabama, Glance continued to coach James, who claimed the world 400m crown in 2011, the Olympic 400m title at London 2012 and achieved further global medals in the one-lap event between 2015 and 2022.

Grenada’s Kirani James won world and Olympic gold under the tutelage of Harvey Glance ©Getty Images

Grenada’s Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture Ron Redhead was among those to pay tribute to Glance.

"I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues to the family, colleagues and friends of Mr Harvey Glance, one of our top-ranked athletic coaches, whose untimely passing has truly shocked the entire sporting fraternity," said Redhead.

"Mr Glance displayed the highest level of sportsmanship in coaching athletic greats such as our Olympic champion Kirani James and many other athletes across the globe.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, I offer deepest sympathy to all his loved ones, and I pray that the almighty comforts you in this time of grief and immeasurable loss."

Alabama track and field head coach Dan Waters said Glance had "left a lasting mark" on university's athletics programme and described him as a "true legend in the sport".

"He impacted so many people in the track world, and his spirit will always live with us," added Waters.

"He was such a charismatic person and always left a positive impact on everyone he encountered over the years."