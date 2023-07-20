More projects in Africa to receive funding thanks to Paris 2024 and AFD scheme

A total of 13 projects across 10 African countries have been selected to receive a slice of €365,000 (£317,000/€407,000) before next year's Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the French Development Agency (AFD) have announced the latest list of recipients of funding following the fourth "Impact 2024 International" call for proposals.

The Uganda Skateboarding Union and 237BMX in Cameroon have been chosen along with the Senegalese projects PULSE AFRICA SPORT FOR EDUCATION, Ping Sans Frontières, ASC Malika Surf and LADIESTURN.

REPAC-SJ-BENIN, Vision Sans Frontière in Guinea, Association delta evasion des sports de montagne in Morocco, Fellows in Development in Rwanda, Angaza Sports and Development Centre in Kenya, Cercle d’Appui pour le Developpement des Enfants Vulnerables in Togo and Circus Zambia are the other winning proposals.

A total of 45 projects across 19 African nations have so far benefited from an investment of €1.4 million (£1.2 million/$1.6 million) since the Impact 2024 International programme was launched in 2021.

Initiatives in South Africa, Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Morocco, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Zambia have all received financial boosts, with each project securing an average of €29,300 (£25,400/$32,600) each.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet believes the Impact 2024 International will help to "change lives through sport" ©Getty Images

According to Paris 2024, almost 77,500 people have benefited from these projects, with 41 per cent of those being women and girls.

"With the 'Impact 2024 International' programme, Paris 2024 has sought to reflect on the rest of the world its ambition to changes lives through sport," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"With more than 77,000 beneficiary projects linked to health, education, social integration, the environment and sport, and thanks to the work of the NGOs supported by the French Development Agency and Paris 2024, we hope to see the role of sport in society being increasingly recognised over the next few years."

AFD chief executive Rémy Rioux added: "I am delighted with the results of the four 'Impact 2024 International' calls for proposals.

"The initiatives supported by the AFD and Paris 2024 are a perfect illustration of the way in which the international sports movement can be a catalyst for investment in sustainable development in Africa.

"As an extension of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, we are continuing this work, alongside the International Olympic Committee and the Finance in Common coalition, to bring together those involved in sport and in developmental finance, to include sport in development and to include development in sport, in accordance with the sustainable development goals."