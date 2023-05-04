The Olympic Channel has created a new six-part documentary series called Playing Fields that covers African athletes and their journeys to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The programme is set to premiere on May 18 and is co-produced by XTR and directed by local filmmakers.

It aims to tell the athletes' "incredible stories of perseverance, optimism and the strength of the human spirit."

"In each of the six episodes, Playing Fields meets these trailblazing Olympians and aspiring Olympians from Burundi, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and South Africa," read an International Olympic Committee statement.

"Get ready to be inspired by their unique and incredible stories of struggle and success, hear about their hopes and dreams of excelling in their sports, and how they are all united by their determination to make it to sport's biggest stage, the Olympic Games."

Matamba Kombila tells the story of Gabonese swimmer Aya Girard de Langlade Mpali.

Mpali was involved in a boating accident aged seven and survived by swimming six kilometres to the shore.





She then went on to represent her country at Tokyo 2020 despite not having access to an Olympic-sized pool during her training.

Nigerian canoeist Ayomide Emmanuel Bello recounts the path that took her to competing at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, winning multiple gold medals at the African Games, and participating in Tokyo 2020.

The first and only female boxer in Burundi Ornella Havyarimana features, with her portion directed by David Drag.

She qualified for Tokyo 2020 despite the lack of training resources and her parents not approving of her boxing.

As well as targeting Paris 2024, the film follows her travelling to villages across the country with the aim of inspiring girls to take up sport.

Ghanaian footballer Kahlifa Mukadis, basketball player Manuel Camboma of Angola, and South African BMX champion Miyanda Maseti also feature in the series.

Maseti attended a special first screening of Playing Fields in Durban on May 2, while further screenings are set to be held across Africa.