Parsons praises Macron for using Paris 2024 to help people with disabilities

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons praised French President Emmanuel Macron for the country's efforts to use Paris 2024 as a way to improve the rights of people with disabilities.

The two met at the Élysée Palace in the French capital, which is set to host the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.

They discussed preparations for the event and the potentially transformational impact they could have in France and around the world.

France is home to approximately 12 million people with disabilities whose lives could be changed due to the awareness that is brought by the Paralympics.

Parsons commended the French Government's recent policy which prioritises accessibility, education, and employment for people with disabilities.

The programme also includes a commitment to invest €1.5 billion (£1.2 billion/$1.6 billion) to improve the accessibility of places in daily life.

The meeting was also attended by French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, French Paralympic Committee President Marie Amélie le Fur, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, and France's Chef de Mission for the Paralympics Michaël Jérémiasz.

Parsons closed out the meeting by stating that the membership status of Russia and Belarus' National Paralympic Committees, and the potential impact of the decision on Paris 2024, would be discussed at September's IPC General Assembly in Bahrain.

It looks as if the International Olympic Committee may allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutrals in Paris, but Parsons previously stated that the IPC may adopt a different policy.