Kremlev claims IBA Champions' Night in Phuket to be "icing on the cake" for 14 participants

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has claimed this month's Champions' Night in Phuket in Thailand marks "the icing on the cake", after a card of seven bouts was revealed.

The event on July 15 is set to feature "pro-style boxing fights" consisting of five two-minute rounds for both female bouts and five three-minute rounds in the five male head-to-heads.

Winners are set to receive $10,000 (£7,900/€9,200) in prize money with the runners-up set to earn $5,000 (£3,900/€4,600).

The IBA last month became the first governing body to be expelled from the Olympic Movement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), after a prolonged saga which led to it being suspended in 2019 and stripped of any involvement at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

Issues with finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions were at the heart of the IOC's concerns, but Russian official Kremlev has claimed the IBA maintains "ambitious plans to increase prize money" and "develop its pro-style boxing".

The Champions' Night is set to mark its first major event since the expulsion, and Kremlev has sought to talk up its value on the calendar.

"This event is the 'icing on the cake' for the selected high-ranked boxers as they challenge themselves by facing top rivals," he said.

"Some of them have tried the taste of professional boxing already and have succeeded, and for others is a great opportunity to broaden their horizons.

"The unique format gives that quality entertainment for those spectators when they witness uncompromising fights and true grit in the ring.

"I am really looking forward to greeting the stars of our sport in Phuket and watching them in action."

IBA President Umar Kremlev claimed the Champions' Night "is the 'icing on the cake' for the selected high-ranked boxers" ©IBA

Interim secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts, appointed last month to replace the sacked George Yerolimpos after less than a year in the role, said Champions' Night would be "a grand celebration of skill, courage, and determination".

"The IBA Champions’ Night in Phuket is the epitome of the IBA spirit in its purest form," the Briton claimed.

"It’s not just an event - it is a spectacle that brings our world champions to the ring, demonstrating a true testament to the power of boxing that brings us all together, regardless of borders.

"For the athletes, it’s a platform to become legends; for us, it’s a night that defines the very essence of our commitment to the sport.

"We will continue to work extremely hard, to provide the opportunity for our athletes to become those exceptional 'stars' of the future."

Dutch boxer Megan de Cler - who went against her National Federation led by Boris van der Vorst, a key figure in the breakaway World Boxing, by competing as a neutral at the IBA Women's World Championships earlier this year - is set to compete in the first bout against Mexico's Guadalupe Altagracia Solís Acosta in the women's flyweight category.

Two-time Olympic champion Julio La Cruz of Cuba is among the stars set to compete at the IBA Champions' Night in Phuket ©Getty Images

That is due to be followed by Elif Güneri of Turkey against Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan in the women's middleweight.

Rio 2016 light-flyweight champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan is set to face Spain's Martín Molina Salvador in the men's flyweight, followed by his compatriot Mujibillo Tursunov against Thailand's Khunatip Pidnuch at light-welterweight.

Another Uzbek fighter in world champion Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev faces Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan in the men's light-middleweight, followed by two-time Olympic gold medallist Arlen López of Cuba against Russia's Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Imam Khataev in the light-heavyweight.

Khataev is set to compete under his country's flag, after the IBA went against IOC recommendations to ban Russian and Belarusian national symbols and at the time athletes from competition because of the war in Ukraine in October last year.

Another two-time Cuban Olympic champion Julio La Cruz is due to face Spain's Enmanuel Reyes in the last bout at men's heavyweight.

The IBA held its first Champions' Night in Abu Dhabi last year.