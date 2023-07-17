Saudi Arabia was announced as the host of the 2027 Pan Arab Games at the conclusion of the multi-sport event in Algeria.

Union of Arab National Olympic Committees (UANOC) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal handed Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, head of the Saudi Arabian delegation, the UANOC flag at the Closing Ceremony of Algeria 2023 on Saturday (July 15).

The handover confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host of the Games in four years’ time.

It will be the first time Saudi Arabia has staged the event which was inaugurated in 1953.

📸| سمو رئيس @UANOC الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل يسلّم سمو النائب الأمير فهد بن جلوي رئيس الوفد السعودي في دورة #الألعاب_الرياضية_العربية15 علم اللجان الأولمبية الوطنية العربية معلنًا استضافة المملكة للدورة في 2027 خلال الحفل الختامي للدورة. pic.twitter.com/4divd2zRnt — Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (@saudiolympic) July 15, 2023

As well as being head of UANOC, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal is also Saudi Arabia’s Sports Minister and leader of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC).

Saudi Arabia placed 10th in the overall standings at the Pan Arab Games in Algeria including seven gold, nine silver and 29 bronze medals.

Athletes competed across badminton, judo, swimming, athletics, football, fencing, cycling, wrestling, karate, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, 3x3 basketball and handball, as well as Para athletics, goalball and wheelchair basketball.

Saudi Arabia won seven golds in a 45-medal haul at the Pan Arab Games in Algeria ©SOPC

Much of Saudi Arabia’s success came in karate where they topped the medal table with two golds, one silver and eight bronzes.

They also picked up two golds in weightlifting and table tennis.

Although the Saudi team were missing some key athletes due to participation in other international events, they were able to give young athletes the chance to shine.

According to the SOPC, the percentage of athletes under the age of 23 reached 46 per cent at the Games.