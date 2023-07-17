Ledecky eyeing up Los Angeles 2028 participation whether competing or not

Septuple Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has her sights on Los Angeles 2028 after stating that quitting the pool after Paris 2024 is all but out of the question.

The American is currently preparing to compete at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, with swimming scheduled to take place from July 23 to July 30.

"I can say pretty confidently that I'm not going to be done in 2024," she said, as reported by the Associated Press.

"I just don't see myself hanging it up after next year.

"I just love the sport too much right now.

"I can't wrap my head around being done next year.

"LA is definitely in the picture.

"I can't fully commit to it at this point in 2023.

"But if I'm still loving it, if I feel like my body can do it.

"I think I would give it a shot.

"It's amazing to have that opportunity to swim in the United States at an Olympics.

"It's a rare opportunity, so something that I'm excited about.

"Whether I'm competing or not, I'll definitely be there."

The seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says it is unlikely that she will retire from swimming after Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The 26-year-old Ledecky's first race in Japan later this month is the hotly-anticipated women's 400-metre freestyle.

Ledecky will face tough competition from Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Ariarne Titmus of Australia and 16-year-old Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh who broke Titmus' world record in March.

"There are a lot of great competitors in that race - of course Summer and Ariarne have been incredibly fast over the last two years, and so I know they'll be right there," Ledecky said.

"And I know there are a lot of other contenders as well."

Ledecky burst onto the Olympic scene at London 2012 by taking the 800m freestyle title before following it up with four gold medals at Rio 2016 and a Tokyo 2020 double.

She also has a mammoth total of 19 World Championships titles.

At Los Angeles 2028, swimming is due to take place in an as-of-yet unbuilt venue near baseball's park Dedeaux Field in the Downtown Sports Park.