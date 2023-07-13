USA tipped to dominate as World Aquatics Championships returns to Fukuoka

The United States will look to repeat their medals table dominance as the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships begins in Fukuoka tomorrow.

Scheduled to conclude on July 30, the Japanese city will welcome 2,393 athletes as they compete 76 sets of medals for the next two weeks.

Diving and artistic swimming events will kickstart the Championships in Fukuoka, 22 years after the city staged the event before, with World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam thanking the stars from the past for raising the profile of aquatics.

"So many athletes from Fukuoka 2001 helped raise aquatics to the highest level," Al-Musallam said.

"It’s one of - if not the - best World Aquatics Championships in history.

📷 Recap of media day at #AQUAFukuoka23! Let's hear what our athletes and @Captain__Aqua had to say before the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships pic.twitter.com/Tzrgdl8QmZ — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 13, 2023

"I am confident we will say the same at these championships as today’s stars and new names turn in legendary performances once again in Fukuoka and give hope for future generations."

The United States won 49 medals including 18 golds as they topped the charts at the previous edition in Budapest.

China was the second best team with 28 medals overall followed by Italy in second with 22 and Australia in third with 19 medals.

The most anticipated battles will be in swimming with every single individual American gold medallist from Budapest except Caeleb Dressel making the cut for Fukuoka.

The women's 400m freestyle is sure to attract eyeballs as Katie Ledecky, Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian teenage sensation Summer McIntosh are all in the mix.

For Australia, five-time Olympic champion Emma McKeon and six-time Olympic medallist Kyle Chalmers will look to lead from the front.

McKeon and Titmus, who took part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games instead of the World Championships in the Hungarian capital last year, will be determined to make mark at world level again in the pool in Japan.

Tokyo 2020 200m butterfly silver medallist Tomoru Honda, two-time world champion Léon Marchand of France and Romanian two-time world champion David Popovici are among the other names to look forward to among men.

After winning all 13 gold medals in Hungary, China are the favourites in diving events.

Four-time world champion and Olympic synchro champion Wang Zongyuan will be joined by triple world champion Yang Hao among men.

The Chinese also boast a sensational women's diving team with 2022 world champions Li Yajie, Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani, Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan all competing in Japan.

The likes of Daniel Goodfellow and Olympic champion Matty Lee will lead Britain's charge in diving.