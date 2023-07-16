Hosts Japan picked up two more artistic swimming golds as China continued their diving dominance and Germany made it a open water swimming double on day two of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

After Yukiko Inui secured the home nation's first gold of the tournament yesterday, the Japanese pairings of Moe Higa and Mashiro Yasunaga and Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato came to the fore at the Marine Messe Fukuoka.

The Sato siblings went one better than they did in Budapest last year to seal mixed duet technical routine gold.

A score of 255.5066 points saw the Japanese duo secure victory as Spain's Dennis González and Emma García sealed silver with 248.0499 and China's Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu won bronze with 247.3033.

Japan landed their third successive artistic swimming title when Higa and Yasunaga captured the women's duet technical routine gold.

Higa and Yasungaga notched a winning score of 273.9500 to take the crown.

Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero totalled 263.0334 for silver, while Iris Tió backed up her solo technical routine bronze with a medal of the same colour alongside Alisa Ozhogina after they scored 257.8368.

China continue to lead the overall medal standings after another dominant day of diving competition.

Reigning Olympic champions Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan defended their women’s synchronised 10 metre platform title.

The duo proved too strong, winning with a score of 369.84 as Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson placed second with 311.76.

There was also a medal for the United States as Jessica Paratto and Delaney Schnell notched 294.42 for bronze.

Peng Jianfeng came out on top in the men’s 1m springboard event to ensure a fifth straight gold for China.

The reigning Asian Games champion won the title for the first time since 2017 with a score of 440.45.

Mexico’s Osmar Olvera bagged silver with 428.85, while Zheng Jiuyuan joined compatriot Peng on the podium after claiming bronze with 418.30.

While China and Japan strengthened their grip on diving and artistic swimming respectively, Germany won another open water swimming title.

After Leonie Beck’s victory in yesterday’s women’s 10 kilometre race, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Florian Wellbrock won the men’s competition.

Wellbrock saw off the challenge of Hungarian Kristóf Rasovszky and teammate Oliver Klemet to triumph in 1hr 50min 40.3sec.

Rasovszky came home in 1:50.59.0 to take silver, while Klemet finished in 1:51:00.8 for bronze.

Action at the World Aquatics Championships is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in artistic swimming and diving.