Exclusive: Casado says World Triathlon Championship Series Grand Final in Hamburg right thing to do

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado feels that Hamburg hosting the organisation's Championship Series Grand Final is a logical next step.

The German city is the only location to feature on every edition of the Series since its inaugural season in 2009.

It even served as the sole host for the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.

"I can imagine that [Hamburg hosting a future Grand Final] is the right thing to do," International Olympic Committee member Casado told insidethegames.

"In fact, this is half of it."

Marisol Casado, right, was unable to give a timeframe but felt it was right for Hamburg to host a Grand Final event ©World Triathlon

The Spaniard spoke at the Sprint and Relay World Championships which are also taking place in Hamburg.

Triathlon has become ingrained in Germany's second-largest city since the first event was held here in 2002 and has since set the benchmark for how World Triathlon wants its Championship Series events to be held.

"In reality, this was the city that became the model for other hosts," Casado said.

"This makes sense as it was very well adapted to triathlon.

"The other thing is, and this is my very personal opinion, that the organisers here do things in a very proper way.

"You can see that all of the products are very high quality in everything.

Hamburg is the only city to have hosted a stop on every year of the World Triathlon Championship Series ©World Triathlon

"The people also really like the event when it is here.

"The Hamburg Triathlon was already an event with elite and age-group athletes from Germany so this really helped to finance the future editions.

"Another thing that is very nice here is [drinking water supplier] Hamburg Wasser that sponsors the event and is very suitable for us."

Although Casado stated a Grand Final in Hamburg would make sense, she was unsure of when an appropriate year for it would be.

Pontevedra in Spain is due to host this year's deciding leg on the Championship series from September 22 to 24 following the penultimate stop in Sunderland from July 29 to 30.