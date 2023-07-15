International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach claims that World Triathlon's super-sprint format needs further development before it can be considered for the Olympic programme.

The German official ruled out the chance of it being added to an edition of the Games during his Presidency, which began in 2013.

Due to the mixed relay being included at Tokyo 2020, World Triathlon is towards the bottom of the list of receiving additional events.

"Definitely I can see [super-sprint] at the Games one day but it is too early to take a decision on this," Bach said at the Sprint and Relay World Championships in Hamburg.

"I think after [World Triathlon President Marisol Casado] has managed to get the mixed relay onto the programme, it is one of the few sports getting a new discipline in the Olympic Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach says he could see the super-sprint format at the Olympic Games in the future, but not during his Presidency ©World Triathlon

"Now it is the time to develop this new format a little bit further and to see how it goes.

"Whether this will be a format where you will have specialised athletes or whether it will be a format where it will just be two more medal chances for the same athletes.

"This is one of the chances we are not ready to answer yet and I am happy to leave this to my successor to decide."

Casado, an IOC member, told insidethegames that her organisation was beginning the process for super-sprint's Olympic inclusion.

However, the IOC's strictness on athlete increases may be a major setback.

Following the inclusion of the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020, triathlon is not being prioritised for a discipline increase by the IOC ©Getty Images

The sprint is comprised of 30 athletes in each of the men's and women's events.

If these are for additional spots to those already competing in the traditional triathlon races then the IOC may be reluctant to give more slots to the sport especially when it is focusing on newer sports in an attempt to attract a younger audience to the Olympic Games.

World Triathlon is also developing on this front as it featured in the inaugural Olympic Esports Week last month.

This was only as a demonstration event, however, through the Arena Games Triathlon title.

Casado has said the governing body could aim to push it into the medal programme though.