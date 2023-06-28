International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has insisted the "doors are open" for North Korea to take part at Paris 2024.

"Their membership is in good standing with the International Paralympic Committee," Parsons told the South Korean news agency Yonhap during a visit to Incheon for an IPC athletes forum.

"So far, they have the same possibilities to enter athletes in the Games as any other National Paralympic Committee."

"We understand the issues that they have with international participation, but many other countries also have them, whether it's for financial reasons, whether it's for being in a more isolated position before the international community as is the case of North Korea.

"But from an IPC perspective, the doors are open to them.

"We don't have any limitations on their participation."

Parsons confirmed that the IPC has been in contact with the North Korean National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

"North Korea has to want to be part of the international calendar and participate in the international qualification process in different sports," he said.

"We don't have their plans in which sports they will try to qualify or if they want to enter athletes in each competition, because they have their autonomy,

"We have to wait for the end of the qualification period to see if they are going to qualify athletes or not.

"Of course, we would like to see them as part of the Games and more nations for us, the better."

Andrew Parsons confirmed that the IPC has been in contact with the North Korean National Paralympic Committee ©Getty Images

North Korea also have the option to apply for invitational places through the bipartite process.

"This bipartite invitation is a process that starts in the nation, North Korea has to apply for that, they have to submit their applications and then we can, together with the respective International Federation, assess and make decisions," Parsons explained.

"It's not something that we from the IPC pick and choose their athletes in any sport."

North Korea did not take part in the Paralympics until London 2012 when Rim Ju-song swam in the men’s 50 metres freestyle S6 category.

He finished sixth and last in the heats in a time of 0:47.87.

At London 2012, swimmer Rim Ju-song became North Korea's first Paralympian ©Getty Images

North Korea also competed at Rio 2016 but did not attend the Games in Tokyo.

If they do attend the Games in Paris, they have the option to parade with South Korea under the unified Korean flag.

"Our position is that we will respect again what both National Paralympic Committees will decide," Parsons said.

If the KPC wants to invite the North Korean NPC to march together or the other way around, we will respect them.

"If they want to do it, they would be allowed to do it, of course, but it needs to come from them.

"We cannot force them to march together and we cannot be the ones making the first move."

The Paris 2024 Paralympics are scheduled to open on August 28 2024.