Sumire Hata of Japan produced a superb performance on the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok as she won the women’s long jump with an effort of 6.97 metres, putting her fourth on this year's world list.

That mark added 22cm to the personal best she achieved in March this year in Fukuroi.

India’s Shaili Singh was the early leader in the Suphachalasai National Stadium with her first-round effort of 6.54m, but she was overhauled in the fourth round as Hata reached 6.74 before producing her most spectacular effort at her sixth and final attempt.

Singh settled for silver, with bronze going to China’s Zhong Jiawei on 6.46m.

Hata’s compatriot Hiroki Yanagita also won in a world class time in the men’s 100 metres, clocking 10.02sec after winning his heat in 10.14, with silver going to Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abkar Mohammed in 10.19.

Ryoma Aoki earned a third gold for Japan as he won the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in 8min 34.91sec.

And Shunya Takayama made it their most successful day at these Championships as he won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.29sec, with China’s Zhuoyi Xu second in 13.39 and Kuwait's Yaqoub Alyouha third in 13.56.

Ryoma Aoki was one of four Japanese gold medallists on day three of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, winning the men's 3,000m steeplechase ©Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Tajinderpal Singh Toor had kept up the gold standard for India, which had seen three winners the previous day, by taking the men's shot put title with a best of 20.23m.

Iran's Mehdi Saberi took silver with 19.98m, and bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov, who threw 19.87m.

China took gold and silver in the women's discus as Bin Feng won with 66.42m ahead of Fang Weng, whose best was 58.49m.

Home athlete Subenrat Insaeng got onto the podium with her best of 55.80m.

And China’s Ling Li won her fourth Asian women's pole vault title at the age of 34, producing a best effort of 4.66m to finish clear of team-mate Niu Chunge, who cleared 4.51m.

Singapore earned a first place on top of the podium as Pereira Veronica Shanti won the women’s 100m in 11.20sec.