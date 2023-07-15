Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) general secretary Yurii Zapisotskyi has been detained for 60 days on suspicion of embezzlement.

The ruling was made by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Lviv, according to Russian newspaper Pravda.

A motion has also been issued by the prosecutors to remove Zapisotskyi from his position at the national governing body.

Zapisotskyi was arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday (July 13) before yesterday’s court hearing.

The decision by the court in Lviv came after it ruled on June 16 to detain UAF President Andriy Pavelko for 60 days in the embezzlement case.

It has been alleged that Ukrainian Football Association general secretary Yurii Zapisotskyi embezzled funds that were supposed to help rebuild football pitches damaged during the war ©YouTube

Last November, Pavelko was arrested for allegedly misusing international aid funds before being released after the UAF paid the bail fee of UAH10,000,000 (£226,000/$271,000/€260,000).

The criminal proceedings include allegations that Pavelko and Zapisotskyi embezzled Kyiv football players' money, that budget money intended for the construction of football fields was wasted, and that abuse took place during the construction of a football base.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched an investigation into the matter in 2018.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled in February to suspend Pavelko from performing his duties until March 17.

The UAF leaped to Pavelko’s defence, insisting that his position as leader remained intact after filing an appeal and claimed that the ruling was an attempt to "sabotage" his campaign to remain on the UEFA Executive Committee.

Pavelko, who has been head of the UAF since 2015, kept his place on the Committee following the elections at the UEFA Ordinary Congress in April.

A court ruled last month to detain UAF President Andriy Pavelko for 60 days ©Getty Images

The embezzlement case was transferred to Lviv where the Shevchenkivskyi District Court decided to change the preventive measure to detention on the request of the prosecutor.

The UAF revealed on July 11 that the court did not extend the decision on the removal of Pavelko as the body’s President after its ruling expired.

"In addition, we note that the specified decision on suspension, the extension of the term of validity of which was constantly demanded by the prosecutors, never came into force," a statement from the UAF read.