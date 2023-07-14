Pogačar cuts gap on leader Vingegaard with late surge on stage 13 of Tour de France

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar closed the gap on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark on stage 13 of the Tour de France as Poland’s Michał Kwiatkowski claimed victory on Grand Colombier.

A late surge from Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates saw him move eight seconds closer to Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Pogačar attacked with 400 metres left to gain four seconds on Vingegard and gained a further four for finishing third in 3hr 18min 23sec.

He was 50 seconds off INEOS Grendiers' Kwiatkowski who secured victory in 3:17:33 as the Pole also overcame Belguim's Maxim van Gils of Lotto Dstny who placed second in 3:18:23.

"Hats off to the breakaway for making it to the finish," said Pogačar.

"Michał Kwiatkowski was super strong today.

"As for us, it has been a successful day as we took some seconds back.

"The Tour is still long and we are in a good situation.

"We are going day by day, looking at this kind of opportunities to take back some seconds.

"It was a really good team performance.

"Everybody can take a lot of confidence and motivation from today.

"Even if we didn’t get the stage win, it was still a victory in the battle for the yellow jersey."

Vingegaard held a 17-second advantage over Pogačar going into stage 13 but has now seen that lead cut in half after placing fourth.

"I don’t feel frustrated at all," said the Dane, who is seeking back-to-back Tour de France titles.

"Our plan was to let the breakaway win the stage and that’s what happened.

"Today’s stage didn’t suit me really with this final climb only, so I’m happy to have limited the losses and to keep the yellow jersey.

"I’m not anxious.

"If I win I win, if not I will have done my best anyway.

"I’m satisfied with my current shape."

Kwiatkowski scored a second successive victory for INEOS Grendiers on Bastille Day after Britain’s Thomas Pidcock triumphed last year.

It is also Kwiatkowski's second stage win of his career following his success in 2020.

"I didn't believe that was possible, but here I am," said the 33-year-old.

"That was full gas racing from the start to the finish and in the end.

"The last effort was probably one of the hardest in my life but I managed myself well, paced myself well and knew that was going to be a very long effort.

"When I entered the breakaway I thought this is just a free ticket to maybe the bottom of the climb, I never thought this group would kind of fight for the stage win because UAE were pulling pretty hard in the back.

"I think they just let too many guys in the front and I just found probably the best legs I ever had in my life."

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with mountainous stage 14 running from Annemasse to Morzine.