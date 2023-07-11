Spanish rider Pello Bilbao claimed an emotional victory for Bahrain Victorious on stage 10 of the Tour de France.

The team's first win on this year's Tour was dedicated by Bilbao to former Swiss team-mate Gino Mäder, who died last month competing on the Tour de Suisse.

It was a clinical sprint finish from Mäder, who triumphed in 3 hours 52min 34sec to become the first Spaniard to win a stage on the Tour de France since Omar Fraile in 2018.

The 167.2 kilometres hilly stage from Vulcania to Issoire featured five categorised climbs and a downhill finale, and generated plenty of excitement in the battle for the victory in the searing heat which comfortably surpassed 30 degrees Celsius.

Latvia's Krists Neilands built a 35 second lead over the rest of the 14-man breakaway after the final climb as he attempted to go-it-alone for what would have been a second consecutive stage victory for Israel-Premier Tech after Michael Woods' sensational triumph on the Puy de Dôme on Sunday (July 9).

Neilands was caught with 3km remaining, and had to settle for fourth in a six-man sprint at the end of the stage.

German rider Georg Zimmermann was second for Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, and Australia's Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroën Team completed the podium.

The peloton finished 2min 53sec in arrears, including defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark for Team Jumbo-Visma who maintained a 17 second overall lead on Slovenia's two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar racing for UAE Team Emirates.

Bilbao said his first victory on the Tour de France was "a special one, for Gino".

In memory of Mäder, Bilbao is donating €1 (£0.85/$1.10) for every rider who finishes behind him in every stage to a reforestation charity, doubling to €2 (£1.70/$2.20) for every stage win.

Reforestation was a cause Mäder passionately supported, and Bilbao's performances have raised €1,307 (£1,113/$1,438) so far.

The Spanish rider climbed six places to fifth in the general classification with his win, trailing Vingegaard by 4:34.

Tomorrow's 179.8km 11th stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins is mostly flat but features three categorised climbs.

It is expected to finish in a bunch sprint.