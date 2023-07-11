An updated state of emergency on housing and homelessness in 2028 Olympics and Paralympics host city Los Angeles has been declared by Mayor Karen Bass.

A recent report by McKinsey & Company warned more than 100,000 residents could be experiencing homelessness by the time of Los Angeles 2028.

Eradicating homelessness by the time of the Games had formed a key pledge in Democrat Bass' successful election campaign last year, and she called a state of emergency over the issue in December.

Bass allocated $1.3 billion (£1 billion/€1.2 billion) to tackle homelessness in Los Angeles earlier this year, but critics said this did not go far enough to address the problems.

The updated declaration allows Bass to coordinate planning and the City Council to take steps including suspending competitive bidding requirements for contracts limited to a one-year term and procuring goods and services needed to address the crisis.

Bass claimed the measures were proportionate to the scale of the crisis in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said homelessness is an "issue of life and death for the thousands of people who are living in tents and cars" ©Getty Images

"It’s no secret that Los Angeles is facing an emergency when it comes to homelessness," she said.

"This is an issue of life and death for the thousands of people who are living in tents and cars.

"That’s why I signed an updated declaration of emergency and have continued to lock arms with the City Council to maintain our momentum toward confronting homelessness and building more affordable housing."

Council President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson claimed "this declaration gives the City Departments and the Mayor's Office the tools to confront" homelessness.

Los Angeles is set to stage the Olympics for the third time in 2028, following on from the 1932 and 1984 editions, and the Paralympics for the first time.

Campaign groups want Los Angeles 2028 organisers to use the Games as an opportunity to address the crisis, but Organising Committee chair Casey Wasserman has claimed it is a "problem we have today" and not its "problem to solve".