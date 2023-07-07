Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won his third stage of this year's Tour de France in a bunch sprint to deny Mark Cavendish a record-breaking victory in a finale which left the British rider "bitterly disappointed" and lamenting a gearing issue.

After two dramatic days in Pyrénées in which defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark dealt the first major blow in the general classification for Team Jumbo-Visma before his UAE Team Emirates rival Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia hit back, there was a day of calm in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Sprinters instead came to the fore at the end of the 169.9 kilometres flat stage seven from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, serving as a Tour de France host city for the first time since Cavendish won there in 2010.

That is among 34 stage victories for Cavendish on the Tour de France, and the 38-year-old is seeking one more in the colours of Astana Qazaqstan Team in his final season to move one clear of Belgium's Eddy Merckx for the outright record.

Cavendish appeared from deep in the final 100 metres and looked to be closing in on a historic victory.

However, Philipsen - for whom Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mate Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands again played a crucial assisting role - hauled back Cavendish's advantage and the points classification leader crossed the finish line first in 3 hours 46min 28sec.

Cavendish was second after his closest effort yet to breaking the record, while Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider Biniam Girmay of Eritrea finished on a Tour de France podium for the first time in third.

⏪A terrific finish in Bordeaux that sees @JasperPhilipsen take his 3rd win of the #TDF2023



⏪Une fin d'épreuve ultra-rapide à Bordeaux qui permet à @JasperPhilipsen de remporter sa 3e victoire sur le #TDF2023. pic.twitter.com/Hv0w7Lr3HX — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 7, 2023

Philipsen also won sprints on stages three and four, and said "we can be proud of our team's achievement".

He has targeted winning the green jersey for points classification, but admitted he would like Cavendish to break the record.

"So far, it’s a dream start of the Tour de France," Philipsen said.

"We will try to go on, looking to Paris also.

"Mark was strong.

"I would have loved to see him win, like everybody.

"For sure he will keep trying.

"He is in form and in good condition."

Cavendish admitted he hoped this could be the stage he broke the record, and blamed an issue with his gears.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark continues to lead the Tour de France after a quiet day in the general classification ©Getty Images

"Once I kicked, my gears jumped from the 11 to the 12 and I had to sit down," he said.

"Cadence whacked up, then I went back to the 11 and I tried to stand up again, but it went back to 12, so I needed to sit down.

"There was nothing I could do except hope.

"I’m bitterly disappointed - really, majorly disappointed - but we keep on trying."

Philipsen leads the points classification with 215 points to the 127 of Cofidis' French rider Bryan Coquard.

Race leader Vingegaard remains 25sec clear of Pogačar after the two general classification favourites finished safely in the bunch sprint.

Tomorrow's 200.7km eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges begins with a largely gentle first 120km, followed by a hilly final third which includes two category four climbs and an uphill sprint to finish.