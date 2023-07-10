Former US gymnastics national team doctor Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

Former US gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times in prison, during a fight with a fellow inmate.

Nassar reportedly suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the neck, back and chest, but is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Nassar, 59, was jailed for life in 2018 for sexually abusing several young female gymnasts.

