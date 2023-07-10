It has been officially confirmed by the Syrian Olympic Committee that its secretary general Nasser Al Sayed has died.

insidethegames had first reported the death of Al Sayed on Saturday (July 8) which prevented him from travelling from Damascus to Bangkok to vote in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly after falling ill earlier in the week.

It meant that Syria was unable to vote in the election which saw Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah controversially chosen to be President as replacement for his older brother Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the OCA for 30 years until 2021 when he was forced to step down after being found guilty of forgery in a court in Geneva and sentenced to at least 13 months in prison.

Al Sayed died in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Syrian Olympic Committee.

"The general sports federation and the Syrian Olympic Committee are mourning Mr Nasser Al Sayed, the secretary general of the Syrian Olympic Committee and the President of the Syrian Arab Athletics Federation," the post said.

"Nasser died in the first hours of today, the 8th of the seventh month of 2023, at the age of 54."

Al Sayed was also President of the Syrian Triathlon Association.

The Syrian Olympic Committee paid tribute on its Facebook page to its secretary general Nasser Al Sayed, who died on Saturday shortly before the OCA General Assembly ©Facebook

OCA Executive Board member and chair of the OCA Sport for All Committee, Major General Mowaffak Joumaa, Honorary President of the Syrian Olympic Committee, informed the OCA General Assembly of Al Sayed’s passing, and a minute's silence was observed during the meeting.

Nasser Majali, secretary general of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and a former secretary general of Jordan Olympic Committee, led the tributes.

"Our warm condolences to the Syrian sports family on the death of the secretary of the Syrian Olympic Committee and the President of the Syrian Triathlon Federation, the late Nasser Al Sayed," he said.

"Sayed is a great athlete who has clear imprints in Syrian sports and contributed to its development and enhanced its presence in the stadium.

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

A minute's silence was held in honour of Nasser Al Sayed during the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok ©OCA

World Triathlon, where Al Sayed was a member of its Legal & Constitution Committee, posted a tribute.

"Mr. Al Sayed contributed largely to the development of our sport in his country, and he was not only a visionary leader but also a passionate advocate for the sport of triathlon in Syria, and the good governance of our sport worldwide," they said on their website.

"His dedication and tireless efforts have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the federation and the triathlon community as a whole, and his legacy will live on, with hundreds of athletes inspired by him to pursue their dreams, pushing the boundaries of their potential.

"His loss will be felt deeply by all those who had the privilege of knowing President Al Sayed.

"His commitment to the development and promotion of triathlon in Syria has paved the way for a stronger and more vibrant sporting community in the region.

"On behalf of the whole triathlon family, we want to offer our support to the entire Syrian Triathlon Federation family, and to President Al Sayed’s family and friends. Please know that you are not alone in your grief."