Månsson and Lehmann produce blistering runs to take World Triathlon Cup golds

Sweden's Tilda Månsson and home favourite Csongor Lehmann secured the gold medals in the third World Triathlon Cup event of the year in the Hungarian town of Tiszaújváros.

In the women's event, the Swede found herself a long way from the front of the pack after the 750-metre swim.

She came out of the water after 10min 4sec with 30 opponents in front of her before spending just over a minute in the transition period before the 20-kilometre cycle element.

Another sub-par performance followed on the bike as she came off at the 30:39 mark but a blistering run saw her surge across the line in first place.

World junior champion Månsson's 16:34 time on the final five kilometre run leg ensured she recorded a leading time of 58:45.

She was then followed across the line by world number 106 Noelia Juan.

The Spaniard was just one second behind her following a remarkable sprint finish that also saw Belgium's Jolien Vermeylen take bronze in 58:50.

Home favourite Csongor Lehmann celebrates after breaking the tape first to win the men's race at the World Triathlon Cup in Tiszaujvaros ©Getty Images

The result marks Månsson's second World Cup win of her career as she seals $7,500 (£5,800/€6,800) in prize money.

Juan and Vermeylen take home $6,000 (£4,670/€5,470) and $4,500 (£3,500/€4,100), respectively, with the men's podium receiving the same amount.

In the men's event, Lehmann produced a solid performance across all three sections.

He started nicely with a third-fastest swim of 8:45 before a 27:42 bike which allowed his compatriot Gábor Faldum to catch up by 13 seconds.

A 14:36 run, slower than only France's Maxime Hueber-Moosbrugger by four seconds, then sealed victory for Lehmann with an overall time of 52:18.

Spanish duo Sergio Baxter Cabrera and Alberto Gonzalez Garcia crossed the line in 52:26 and 52:32 respectively, to make up the top three.

The World Cup circuit is set to continue in South Korea with an event scheduled for August 5 and 6 in Yeongdo.