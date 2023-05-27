Britain earned double success at the third round of the World Triathlon Championship Series season in Cagliari thanks to wins for Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee.

Taylor-Brown, the 2020 World Triathlon Championship Series champion, triumphed in the women’s elite race during the latest round of this year’s edition in Cagliari, Italy.

Taylor-Brown, who won individual silver and mixed relay gold in Tokyo, was with the leading group after the swim and in the leading group after the bike phase.

Following the final transition she attempted to break clear with only France’s Emma Lombardi able to go with her.

Taylor-Brown produced an acceleration with 300 metres to go as she went on to take the win in 1hour 46min 43sec.

Lombardi, who was also in the leading group for the duration of the race, finished 23 seconds behind Taylor-Brown in 1:47.06.

Taylor Spivey of the United States completed the podium in 1:47.36.

Spivey had to hold off a fast-finishing Cassandre Beaugrand to secure third, with the Frenchwoman recording the fastest time of anyone in the run phase of 32min 25sec, however she could not quite close the gap to Spivey, crossing the line eight seconds behind in 1:47.44.

Britain's Alex Yee won his second race of the World Triathlon Championship Series season when he triumphed in Cagliari ©Getty Images

The top five was completed by Luxembourg’s Jeanne Lehair with a career-best finish in 1:48.00.

Taylor-Brown’s win means Britain have now triumphed in all three women’s elite races so far this season.

There was more British success in the men's race as Alex Yee, who won individual silver and mixed relay gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, claimed victory in 1:36.28, his second win of the current World Triathlon Championship Series season after he won the opening round in Abu Dhabi.

Yee was in the leading pack following the bike phase with only Wilde able to keep within touching distance on the run.

The head-to-head between Yee and Wilde, who won the second round of the season in Yokohama, Japan, lived up to expectations, with Yee only opening up the decisive gap in the final few hundred metres of the race.

In second place was Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, who finished five seconds behind in 1:36.33.

The podium was completed by France's Leo Bergere, who finished in 1:37.04.

Dorian Coninx of France took fourth in 1:37.15, with a third Frenchman rounding out the top five in the form of Pierre Le Corre in 1:37.22.