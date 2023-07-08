Alcaraz dumps spirited Jarry to set up Berrettini clash at Wimbledon

World number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Nicolas Jarry of Chile to reach the last-16 stage of 2023 Wimbledon while third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia knocked out Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Jarry, seeded 25th, did not make it easy for the 20-year-old Alcaraz who won a four-set thriller 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz will be up against Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the next round, who edged 19th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

Despite losing the first set 6-4, Medvedev did well to produce a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 result in the next three sets to triumph against Fucsovics.

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his good run against Serbia's Laslo Djere.

The fifth seed, who defeated two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray Britain in a n epic encounter yesterday, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4, showing no signs of slowing down despite playing for the fifth successive day.

"It was really, really tough. Nico is a really good player and he played really well," Alcaraz was quoted as saying by ATP.

"He deserves to be at the top and I am just really happy with the level I played.

"I had to stay focused.

"I knew that I would have my chances.

"It was really, really close.

"The key is to believe and stay focused the whole time.

"I remember watching a lot of matches from Centre Court.

"I am just really happy to play here.

"This court is really special and one of the most beautiful courts that I have played on."

Among women, defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan ended British hopes for a trophy with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Katie Boulter.

The match was one-sided and Rybakina, seeded third, was a class above the Brit, finishing the match in just 57 minutes and setting up a match with Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur survived a scare to defeat Canadian Bianca Andreescu in a rain-delayed match.

Sixth seed Jabeur, who was the runner-up last year, won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Canadian and will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic next.

Kvitová, on the other hand, had a straight forward 6-3, 7-5 win over Serbian Natalija Stevanovic.

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed her place in the next round after getting the better of Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-3.