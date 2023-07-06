British wildcard Broady stuns world number four Ruud as Rybakina advances on day four at Wimbledon

British wildcard Liam Broady produced the biggest upset of the Wimbledon Championships so far as he stunned world number four Casper Ruud in five sets.

Broady, the world number 142, whose sister Naomi competes on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour, stunned the Norwegian player, who finished runner-up at this year’s French Open.

Broady took the first set 6-4, before Ruud seemed to take charge of the match as he took the next two sets 6-3 and 6-4.

Broady then forced a decider by taking set four 6-3, before incredibly taking the final set 6-0, cheered on by a vocal home crowd and against an opponent who looked increasingly dispirited on what is not his preferred surface.

The Centre Court crowd at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London were also able to enjoy another British player in action later in the day as Britain’s Sir Andy Murray, a double Wimbledon champion, faced the fifth seed from Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After the pair exchanged the first two sets on tie-breaks, Sir Andy claimed the first break of the contest in set three, to take a 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 lead, before the contest was suspended for the day.

This was because of a curfew agreed with the local authorities that prevents play from going past 11pm local time.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan booked her place in round three, defeating experienced French player Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6.

Women's singles champion Elena Rybakina booked her place in round three at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ©Getty Images

Cornet suffered a nasty fall late in set two but after extensive medical treatment continued the match.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States cruised through her second-round match today, beating Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia of France was given a scare as she recovered from a set down to defeat 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a contest that went all the way to a final set tie-break.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, tenth seed Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic, the 2021 French Open champion, retired due to a left leg injury when trailing 6-3, 4-0 to qualifier Mirra Andreeva, playing as a neutral, the world number 102.

There was also a defeat for fellow Czech Republic player Karolína Muchová, with this year’s French Open runner-up and the 16th seed, eliminated by Germany’s Jule Niemeier, the world number 103, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

In other matches in the men’s draw, seventh seed Andrey Rublev defeated fellow neutral athlete Aslan Karatsev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz of the United States was another top-ten casualty, squandering a two-set lead as she was beaten by Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Finally, 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada was beaten by Tommy Paul of the US, with the 16th seed a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 winner in a match that lasted three hours.

With the tournament still catching up due to rain delays on previous days, singles action tomorrow will be a mixture of second and third-round matches, along with more first-round doubles action.