Sri Lanka NOC meets Birmingham 2022 medallist Ahinsa to discuss next steps and Crysbro Next Champ initiative

The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) has held a meeting to discuss the long-term plans of wrestler Nethmi Ahinsa following her bronze medal-winning performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old became Sri Lanka's youngest medallist at the Commonwealth Games when she beat Australia's Irene Symeonidis in the women's under-57-kilograms third-place playoff.

Ahinsa produced a dominant display, taking the win 10-0.

Ahinsa is one of the first products of the NOC's Crysbro Next Champ initiative which aims to discover and cultivate young talent.

It is run in collaboration with poultry supplier Crysbro and Ahinsa's performance at Birmingham 2022 has been hailed as a result of the support she received from the programme.

Nethmi Ahinsa was congratulated for her bronze medal-winning performance at Birmingham 2022 ©OCA/NOCSL

The NOCSL said Crysbro Next Champ, which started in 2020 with sponsorship given to 20 sportspeople from remote areas, was "a great opportunity to showcase young talent".

NOCSL secretary general Maxwell de Silva chaired the meeting and helped to map out a plan for Ahinsa's future development including a competition schedule, after congratulating the athlete.

Ahinsa was accompanied by her parents at the meeting, which was held at the NOCSL headquarters in Colombo.

Crybro Next Champ supports athletes with nutrition, transport, coaching, accommodation and medical expenses to help them during training and en route to competitions.

The selection of athletes, schools and sporting associations that benefit from the programme is solely down to the NOCSL.