China and Iran both retained their titles at the World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball Asian Zone Championships in Kazakh capital Astana.

In the women's event, China clinched their place in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after beating Iran 3-0 at the Jekpe-Jek Sports Centre.

The defending champions were dominant from the outset and dictating the play on their way to a comfortable 25-12, 25-15, 25-11 result.

"We had one month of training before this tournament, and it was our first time to gather again after the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics," China's head coach Xu Huimin said.

"But generally, the girls had a really good and positive attitude, which helped us win here.

"We want to aim for the gold this time.

"We want to take it all the way to achieving the gold medal."

Japan bagged the bronze medal after trouncing South Korea 25-7, 25-5, 25-9.

Iran's men avenged the loss of the women as they secured gold against host nation Kazakhstan with by a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 scoreline.

Iran had already qualified for Paris 2024 after winning the World Championships last year in Sarajevo so the qualification place went to Kazakhstan.

The country's head coach Hadi Rezaei is confident that more success is still to come for the reigning Paralympic champions.

"We have not even really started yet," he said.

"Every game is just the start of our team for the next chapter.

"In this championship, we did not bring five of our most experienced athletes.

"In the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, we will have another combination of players.

"Our short-term goal is Hangzhou 2023, our mid-term is Paris 2024, and we hope to take our long-term goal all the way to Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics."

China rounded out the top three with a 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 triumph against Iraq.

There are still four qualification spots available for both the men's and women's sitting volleyball competitions at Paris 2024 which take place from August 29 to September 7.