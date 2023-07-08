Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been elected to host 2025 Asian Winter Games, it was announced today.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) made the decision at its 42nd Congress in Bangkok.

It will be the second time for Harbin to host the Asian Winter Games after the first one in 1996, and the third time for the regional games to be held in a Chinese city, with the other being Changchun in 2007.

Japan's Sapporo and Obihiro held the last Asian Winter Games in 2017.

The yet-to-be-built Saudi Arabia resort of Trojena was awarded the 2029 Asian Winter Games as last year's OCA General Assembly in Phnom Penh.

More follows