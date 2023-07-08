The Australian Government is coming under renewed pressure from opposition politicians to build a new train platform in Ballarat in preparation for the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games.

Ballarat’s Mars Stadium, which will be upgraded prior to 2026 and play host to various track and field events, runs parallel to the railway track and members of the opposition party claim it requires a purpose-built platform to avoid congestion in the regional city when thousands flock there.

The Liberal/National Coalition said the dedicated platform would "only require a simple concrete structure", and more work could be done after the Commonwealth Games to develop it so that it could then be used for other special events, including Australian Football League games.

But in June at a Public Accounts and Estimates Committee, Minister for the Commonwealth Games Jacinta Allan rejected the idea due to time constraints around the project.

The coalition are urging Allan to reconsider her decision, pointing to a similar project undertaken at Wendouree.

Jacinta Allan, Minister for the Commonwealth Games, is coming under increasing pressure to change her position over providing a railway platform for Ballarat's Mars Stadium for the Victoria 2026 Games ©Getty Images

The Member for Western Victoria Region, Joe McCracken, said the Government needs to invest in crucial infrastructure for the future of Ballarat.

"The Commonwealth Games are so important to the development of regional Victoria and we must capitalise on that momentum," he said, as quoted by skynews.com.au.

"These Games are about so much more than the two weeks of sport.

"We must invest in the infrastructure of tomorrow while we have the chance."

The Labour Government elected into power last year is estimating that the Commonwealth Games will contribute more than AUS$3 billion (£1.6 billion/$2 billion/€1.8 billion) to the state economy.

It also projects "more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs after it ends".

Victoria was named host of the event last year, with the Games to take place exclusively in the regional hubs of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.