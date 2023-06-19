Three-time Paralympic champion Matthew Levy and Olympic medallists Anabelle Smith and Aran Zalewski have been named in the Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) Athlete Advisory Group (AAG).

A total of 12 athletes and Para athletes have secured a place on the AAG through to the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, nine of which have been nominated by their respective sport.

The CGA has claimed that the group will be "critical to our operations and the success of the green and gold in under three years’ time".

Levy secured swimming golds at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as well as earning titles at the Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Zalewski was part of Australia’s women’s hockey team that won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and has a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds to her name.

Triple Paralympic swimming champion Matthew Levy is among the 12 athletes that have been selected on the Athlete Advisory Group ©Getty Images

Smith, who was crowned women’s three metres synchro diving champion at Birmingham 2022, is another Olympic medallist on the 12-strong group having sealed bronze at Rio 2016.

Other Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning AAG members include netballer Paige Hadley, swimmer Shayna Jack, cricketer Tahlia McGrath, pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, bowls player Karen Murphy and beach volleyball player Chris McHugh.

"Helping CGA create a great Games at Victoria 2026 for the Australian team while initiating a long-lasting legacy for sport through to 2032 and beyond is my way of giving back," said McHugh.

"The Commonwealth Games are an amazing platform for young, up and coming athletes to experience a multi-sport event and is a breeding ground for future champions."

Swimmer Shayna Jack insisted that the AAG will play an "essential" role in preparation for Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

Jack added: "Having a voice as an athlete in an organisation like CGA is essential to a successful and memorable Games in 2026.

"I, and other athletes involved, can act as a connection between the Board and organisation and athletes in terms of what they want to see and feel at the Games."

The group also features 3x3 basketball player Greg Hire, badminton star Nathan Tang and weightlifter Brandon Wakeling.

The AAG members have been tasked with providing insight in assisting the CGA to achieve its goals of connecting communities and pursuing sporting excellence.

"The AAG will act as the lead group responsible for enhancing athlete experience and the high performance environment offered by CGA for the Australian team at Victoria 2026," a statement from the CGA read.

"They will work with CGA across the remainder of the quadrennium to ensure there are opportunities for alumni to connect with the Games and assist in establishing initiatives that make this home Games a memorable affair for the Australian Commonwealth Games team."