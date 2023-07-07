Poor air quality may rule London out of future big athletics events, Coe warns

Poor air quality in London means the capital may not be considered for big athletics events in future, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has warned.

Coe, who was chairman of the London 2012 Organising Committee, said rising global temperatures could also mean the Summer Olympics being moved to a cooler time of year.

Speaking at an environmental panel organised by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Wimbledon, he highlighted the work of international sports bodies to set criteria for selecting venues.

Not all the countries that "talk a good game" are the ones delivering on the ground, he said.

"In future we probably won’t take our championships into landscapes where air quality falls below a certain threshold...that would include London."

Coe said the Olympics and World Athletics Championships could be moved to winter to escape the heat, The Times reports.

Last year's football World Cup was moved to December because of high summer temperatures in Qatar.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe was at an environmental panel organised by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club recently ©Getty Images

Fears for the temperatures in Tokyo meant road events at the delayed 2020 Games took place in Sapporo - supposedly cooler.

"We are going to have to review the calendar for sport," said Coe.

"I can see a World Athletics Championships in the foreseeable future where we’re going to say our race walking, marathon will probably...be moved to another part of the year.

"Maybe with one of the big marathon majors, a London or Chicago or New York, at a slightly more equitable time of the year.

"It is a challenge.

"We are all going to have to think about this differently.

"Thirty years ago...you’re going to be OK if you take it to Europe or somewhere like that. Sensible temperatures.

"Paris next year, we’ve got an Olympic Games there.

"If those Olympic Games were taking place three years ago, Paris was off-the-graph hot."

Gary Lineker told an environmental panel organised by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club that he would like to see private jets banned ©Getty Images

Coe, a former Conservative peer, criticised politicians for "greenwashing" exercises but said sport could play a key role in tackling environmental issues.

"Sport has the ability to shine a spotlight on things that ministers and politicians just won’t touch," he said.

"There can be a continuity through sport and a continued expression of pressure in this space because we’re not sitting there thinking about the next four-year electoral cycle."

Former England footballer Gary Lineker who hosted the conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, said: "I don’t think football is doing enough and I don’t think any sport can do enough.

"It’s very difficult for sport, especially major competitions.

"There’s so much travel involved, so many flights, a lot of footballers and football teams take private jets everywhere.

"Personally, this is just my opinion, and it will not happen, but I think private jets should be banned.

"Can football do more?

"Way more."