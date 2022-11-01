Exclusive: Iranian NOC stresses support for Rekabi in Olympic quest after not wearing hijab

The National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran has insisted it will strengthen its support behind climber Elnaz Rekabi's efforts to reach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rekabi made global headlines last month when she competed at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Championships in Seoul without a hijab.

There were concerns over a safety, with reports that she was placed under house arrest upon her return to Iran.

Wearing a headscarf is mandatory for Iranian women, with female athletes expected to do so when they are officially representing the country in competitions abroad.

But Mahin Farhadizad, vice-president of the NOCIRI, told insidethegames that it was "not a problem".

"Everything is OK," said Farhadizad, who is also chair of the NOCIRI's Women and Sport Commission.

"She came back to her training, and everything is as it was before."

Rekabi issued a public apology, claiming that her hijab fell off by mistake, but concerns have been raised that the interview for state television had been done under duress.

The incident in Seoul coincided with protests against the wearing of the headscarf following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The Iranian NOC is determined to support Rekabi in her quest to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

Amini was arrested in September in Iran for not wearing a hijab as required by law before dying in custody after falling into a coma.

The IFSC has said that Rekabi will "not suffer any consequences" and will continue to train and compete after confirming it had held talks with the International Olympic Committee and the NOCIRI in Seoul.

Rekabi is a three-time medallist at the Asian Championships and claimed women's combined bronze at last year's World Championships.

The 33-year-old is now considered as an Olympic medal hope for Iran as she bids to secure her place at Paris 2024.

"Elnaz Rekabi is one of our best athletes," said Farhadizad.

"She has won a lot of medals for our country and spends her life for her sport.

"She is very important to us.

"We supported her before and we will continue to do so.

"Now we are trying to prepare conditions and provide special support to Elznaz to be ready for the Paris Olympics.

"Of course we will support Elnaz more than before and we will try to help her qualify for the Olympic Games."