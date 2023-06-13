The International Testing Agency (ITA) has organised training for doping control officers (DCOs) at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) is expected to provide the majority of DCOs for Paris 2024, but the Olympic Games requires increased numbers of personnel.

DCOs who took part in the ITA's special edition of its doping officer foundation training programme are set to continue working with the AFLD after the Games.

The training course represents the first stage of training for selected candidates, and covers anti-doping rules, protocols, sample collection procedures, documentation and the importance of maintaining confidentiality and impartiality, as well as practical experience through hands-on training exercises and simulations.

Further practical experience is offered in the next stage of the qualification process, along with observing testing missions led by existing AFLD DCOs.

Completing the ITA international doping control officer training programme is a requirement for DCOs joining the anti-doping team at Paris 2024.

To be eligible to serve as a DCO for Paris 2024, individuals must hold valid diplomas as nurses, midwives, physiotherapists, intern medical students, pharmacists, laboratory technicians or police officers, must reside in France with a valid work permit and be proficient in the English language.

The French Government has reportedly budgeted €8 million (£6.9 million/$8.6 million) for anti-doping operations at next year's Olympics.

The ITA also managed independent anti-doping programmes on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

It began its operations in June 2018 following its creation being approved by the IOC's Executive Board in July 2017.

This was seen as a key step in the global fight for clean sport, with the ITA claiming to act independently of any sports organisation or national interest.

The Paris 2024 Olympics, the first Summer Games in France for 100 years, are scheduled for July 26 to August 11.