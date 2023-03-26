The third stage of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's Grand Prix in New Delhi was postponed by 24 hours after Kazakhstan chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik refused to participate.

The 23-year-old Grandmaster decided not to compete after finding out that athletes did not receive official transport and that their rooms were not ready upon their arrival to New Delhi.

Organisers of the competition proposed to have her replaced with a chess player from India, but other competitors did not agree with the proposition, leading to the postponement of the start of competition from yesterday until today.

"At the Indian Grand Prix, my colleagues and I were stunned and disappointed with the conditions created by the organizers," said Abdumalik on her Facebook page.

"After some discussion, we decided to write a collective letter to the President, in which we expressed our dissatisfaction and proposed to postpone or cancel the Grand Prix.

"The letter was signed by almost all the participants of the Grand Prix, I personally informed FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and Executive Director Emil Sutovsky of my decision not to play in such conditions.

"I am convinced that female chess players deserve to play in safe and decent conditions, I am always proud to represent my country.

"I bring my apologies to colleagues for publishing their correspondence, but I have to do this to protect my reputation."





Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in New Delhi in a row over conditions sparked a row which caused the event to be delayed by 24 hours ©FIDE

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed his apologies to the rest of the competitors for the situation caused by the situation involving Abdumalik, a two-time girls' World Youth champion and girls' World Junior winner.





"In a letter to the participants of the event, Dvorkovich expressed his most sincere apologies for the problems and inconvenience that the players experienced, which led to the withdrawal of one player," FIDE said in a statement.

"Despite this setback, the tournament will continue with the changes made for the remaining players.

"FIDE will also appoint an additional coordinator who will be at the complete disposal of the participants and will provide compensation for any additional costs they may have incurred.

"Dvorkovich also promised to conduct a thorough review of the guidelines and standards for the organization of women's tournaments and improve the qualifications of the organizers future activities."

Russian athletes Alexandra Goryachkina, Ekaterina Lahno and Polina Shuvalova will be taking part in the 11-competitor event, now due to conclude on April 6, as they were forced to move to the Asian Confederation after being banned from European competitions due to the invasion of Ukraine.