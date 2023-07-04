The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) is set to implement a new calendar that change the qualification process for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The calendar spans from 2025 to 2028 and has been approved by the FIVB Board of Administration.

It sees both the men's and women's World Championship tournaments moved to a biennial basis instead of being played once every four years.

They are due to take place in 2025 and 2027, while the already biennial Continental Championships have been moved to even years.

"These adjustments are part of the FIVB's ongoing efforts to streamline the international volleyball calendar, aiming to enhance the overall fan experience while prioritising the health and wellbeing of the athletes as well as the needs of other key volleyball stakeholders," read an FIVB statement.

Volleyball World Championship events are now set to take place every two years instead of quadrennially ©FIVB

The World Championships have also been expanded to include 32 teams for men and women, with eight groups of four teams prior to a knockout stage beginning with the round of 16.

For Los Angeles 2028, host nation the United States make up one of 12 teams in each of the men's and women's tournaments.

They will be joined by the five Continental Championship winners, the three top teams from the 2027 World Championship that are not already qualified, and the three highest placed nations in the world rankings that are not qualified.

Previous editions of the Games have seen six teams seal their place via FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournaments and five from the world rankings in addition to the host.

The new FIVB calendar is set to change the Olympic qualification process for Los Angeles 2028 ©FIVB

The new calendar is expected to add extra importance to the continental events but is still subject to approval from the International Olympic Committee.

The FIVB Board of Administration also accepted the creation of a working group to determine specific dates for the new calendar.

It is comprised of European Volleyball Confederation President Aleksandar Boričić, FIVB Athletes' Commission President Madelein Meppelink, and FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo.

The bidding process for the 2025 World Championships is set to begin next month while host candidacies will be accepted in April 2024 and August of the same year for the 2027 and 2029 events, respectively.

Volleyball at Los Angeles 2028 is set to take place at the 18,000-seat Honda Center in Anaheim.