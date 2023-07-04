Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has promised the Paris 2024 Olympic Flame "will light up emblematic historic and popular places" when it arrives in the heart the city.

The Torch is scheduled to be carried along the Champs Elysees during French national day celebrations on July 14 next year as part of a planned route covering 31 kilometres in the capital.

It will not be the first time that an Olympic Flame has been taken along the great thoroughfare, when France hosted the 1992 Winter Olympics, it was the prelude to a journey across the country towards host city Albertville.

A group of 240 people are expected to help carry the Flame around the centre of Paris over two days.

La Place de La Concorde, designated venue for 3x3, skateboarding, BMX freestyle and the new sport of breaking will also welcome the Torch Relay.

The Flame is also set to visit the cathedral of Notre Dame.

The schedule also passes through Place des Vosges where Victor Hugo, author of the Hunchback of Notre Dame, lived in the 19th century.

The Musée Carnavalet is also to receive a visit.

Next summer, it is set to display artefacts from 1924, the last Olympics held in Paris.

The Relay across Paris on July 14,15, 2024 is expected to involve 240 Torchbearers©Paris 2024

"The Olympic Flame will carry a message of hope," Hidalgo said in a social media message.

"In the image of the Parisian spirit, the people who shine through their diversity and desire for freedom, A people who know how to unite in all weathers and who keep their eyes on the future."

There will be a symbolic stop at the Sorbonne University, where Parisian noble Baron Pierre de Coubertin proposed the revival of the Olympics in 1894.

The Relay is also set to visit the Pantheon in the Latin quarter.

A campaign has been launched to recognise De Coubertin in its mausoleum alongside other notable citizens.

The Torch is scheduled to arrive at the Louvre art gallery and make an overnight stop at the Hotel de Ville.

On July 15, the Flame is set to visit the French sports institute, close to the Bois de Vincennes, where events were staged at the Paris Olympics in 1900.

The Bois de Bologne, another setting in 1900, is also on the itinerary.

The Relay is expected to pass the La Mulatresse Solitude, a statue symbolising the struggle in the early 19th century against slavery and repression in the French Caribbean.

#7h50 : l'info 🥇



Les 14, 15 et 26 juillet 2024, @Paris accueillera la flamme olympique.



Et pour l'occasion, elle illuminera de nombreux lieux emblématiques, historiques et populaires de notre ville !



Découvrez le parcours ⤵️pic.twitter.com/pzrznShmLJ — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) July 4, 2023

The Stade Roland Garros, venue for Olympic tennis, boxing and Paralympic wheelchair tennis, is also included in the loop.

The Flame also returns to Champs Elysees for a call at the Arc de Triomphe.

It is scheduled to conclude at the Place de la Republique after a journey of 27.5 kilometres.

It is also expected at the Métro aérien opposite the Eiffel Tower.

There is already speculation that the final cauldron will be sited close by, but organisers have refused to reveal any clues to the Flame's arrival at the Opening Ceremony on the banks of the Seine on July 26.

At London 2012, David Beckham carried the Flame along the Thames on a speedboat.

"David Beckham was a big secret in London so we are going to keep secret all that are going to participate in the segment of the [Opening] Ceremony," Paris 2024 director of celebrations Delphine Moulin said.