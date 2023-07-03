Ukrainian powerlifter Anatolii Novopismennyi has been named as the International World Games Association's (IWGA) World Games Athlete of the Month for June.

The 27-year-old was crowned as the best lifter overall at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships last month in Malta.

At the competition, he won his third International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) title and set new squat and total IPF world records.

Novopismennyi squatted 362.5 kilograms on his final attempt which is almost three-and-a-half times his bodyweight of 104kg.

He went into the competition as favourite given his status as world record holder and duly lived up to expectations.

"If you add up his results in the squad, deadlift and bench press, you get 940 kilos - almost a ton, or one Porsche 911 Carrera RSR," read an IWGA statement.





"After nine valid attempts, these 940 kilos were also a new world record.

"To make it clear how much the Ukrainian dominates the 105-kilo weight category, it is worth taking a look at the runner-up: the second-placed Emil Norling from Sweden lifted 35 kilos less."

Novopismennyi's success made him an early contender for gold at the Chengdu 2025 World Games.

It was announced at the IPF General Meeting, which was held in conjunction with the Championships in Malta, that classic powerlifting had been added to the Chengdu 2025 programme.

Classic means that only a few items such as a belt, wrist, and knee sleeves are allowed as equipment.

As the World Games Athlete of the Month, Novopismennyi will receive a diploma and a branded gift.