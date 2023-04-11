Belgium squash player Tinnie Gilis has been voted the International World Games Association Athlete of the Month for March, it has been announced.

The 25-year-old earned the award after pulling off the biggest professional victory of her career, when she won the Squash On Fire Open tournament in Washington D.C., which actually took place in February.

It followed Gilis' gold medal at last year’s World Games in Birmingham.

In Washington D.C. Gilis defeated Egypt’s Amina Orfi 3-0 in the final of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Bronze event.

It was Gilis' second PSA World Tour final of the season, having lost to older sister Nele in the final of the Open de France de Squash last September.

Tinnie Gilis, right, and France's Victor Crouin, left, were winners of the Squash On Fire tournament in Washington D.C., replicating their women and men's gold medals at the World Games in Birmingham last year ©PSA

“Winning a bronze tournament was really something I wanted to achieve this season,” Gilis said after the final.

“I didn't know when that was going to happen, because I was struggling with some injuries and stuff.

“I am so happy that I managed to reset and keep on training, because it has been mentally hard.

“I made sure I could play this tournament because I love this tournament, and everyone around here, so it makes me extra happy to win my first bronze tournament here in Washington, D.C.

“I still can't believe it to be honest. I played this tournament with no expectations; I just wanted to play well and enjoy my squash again! I think that's what I did today.”

As she had done at Birmingham 2022, Gilis celebrated together with Frenchman Victor Crouin, winner of the men's final in the United States capital.

Croiun had also won World Games gold medal in the men’s event.

Gilis is already thinking about defending her World Games title at Chengdu 2025.

“I am really looking forward to the World Games in China, and I will be going all-out to win a medal and will do my best to make my country feel proud,” she said.

“Representing Belgium is one of my favourite things to do."