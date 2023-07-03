NUGA pleas for Government help to send athletes to Chengdu 2021

Nigerian officials have issued a plea to the Government after their dreams of competing at the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) were thrust into jeopardy.

The Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) has admitted that it lacks the funds to finance the trip to China.

"We appeal to the Government to come to our aid and support our athletes to the World University Games; we call upon the Government, sports authorities and corporate sponsors to recognise the immense value of investing in university athletes," read a NUGA statement.

"They are the future of Nigerian sports, and their success will inspire generations to come."

A total of 75 athletes are to compete for the country but their hopes now hang in the balance with less than a month to go until the postponed Games, which are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

"Right now, my hopes are low," one athlete said, as reported by Punch.

"Exactly a month and there is even no contact with my school at all about travel plans.

A delegation of 75 athletes were chosen to represent Nigeria at Chengdu 2021 following a selection event in Benin City ©NUGA

"I heard they have money for only 20 students out of 75.

"At this point, it is until we get into the plane that I will believe we are all going.

The 75 student-athletes were chosen to represent Nigeria following a selection trial event in Benin City last month.

Athletics' Musa Nureni from the University of Ilorin remains confident of a financial intervention to send the full delegation.

"Things have been quite different for NUGA recently, so I raised my hopes after the trial," Nureni told Punch.

"This is the dream of 75 athletes and efforts of other officials.

"I hope the Government comes through for us."

Nigeria sits 48th in the all-time medals table for the FISU World University Games as it has won a total of 12 golds, 11 silvers, and 10 bronzes.