Deloitte has joined the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) flagship The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship scheme, signing a 10-year agreement which will see the firm provide the IOC with management and business consulting services.

It is claimed to be the first TOP partnership of its kind.

Deloitte will advance Olympic Agenda 2020+5 goals, with sustainability, diversity, inclusion and career support for athletes said to be areas of particular focus.

This will include extensive input on the IOC's digital transformation strategy.

"We are delighted to be working with Deloitte and excited by the opportunity this partnership presents for the entire Olympic Movement," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"Deloitte’s initiatives to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals align with the IOC’s philosophy of further change and transformation as expressed in the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5 strategic roadmap for the future."

The "Big Four" accounting firm will serve as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner for Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028, the 2030 Winter Games and Brisbane 2032.

It is set to provide a global team with "wide-ranging management and business consulting capabilities" to positively impact National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

Thomas Bach claims Deloitte and the IOC are a perfect match due to their commitments to sustainable development ©Getty Images

The creation of a "Centre of Excellence" is also promised through the partnership, working on best practices in administration and management operations for the participating NOCs.

"Having worked with Deloitte for several years now, the IPC is enthusiastic to explore with Deloitte how its expertise and wide range of services can benefit the wider Paralympic Movement as we aim to use sport as a tool to drive social inclusion," said International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

Deloitte will work with the IOC on the development of programmes, legacy projects and playbooks on initiatives such as athlete support and mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and the reduction of the Games' carbon footprint.

"We are living through one of the most consequential moments in history," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global chief executive.

"The Olympic Movement plays a vital role in uniting the world through friendship, solidarity and fair play, and never has this been more important than now.

"Together, Deloitte and the IOC aspire to make an impact that matters – to strengthen, enhance and create a long-lasting and positive impact on society through the Olympic Movement."

This is Deloitte's first global partnership with the IOC but the multinational company has worked with several parties in the Olympic Movement in the past such as the NOCs of Canada, Germany, Ireland, Poland, and the United States.

It is also assisting the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee in its preparations for the city's third hosting of the Olympic Games and advised the International Table Tennis Federation on the launch of World Table Tennis, its commercial vehicle.

More follows.