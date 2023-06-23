Chinese marketing services provider Yuanlong Yato Cultural Dissemination has been granted the rights to produce merchandise with the official logo of the International University Sports Federation Chengdu 2021 World University Games.

Shares in the marketing firm closed three per cent higher on the day of the announcement at CNY21.30 (£2.33/$2.97/€2.72), as reported by Yicai Global.

Yuanlong has won the rights to develop, design, make and sell digital, cultural and creative goods for Chengdu 2021, and also has rights to make and retail physical goods for the Games.

Chengdu 2021 is set to be the first large sporting event in China to launch licensed digital cultural and creative products.

Yuanlong Yato Cultural Dissemination previously held rights to make and sell merchandise for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, including for the Games’ mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.

The marketing services provider saw its profits increase by 226 per cent to CNY92.4 million (£2.33 million/$2.96 million/€2.72 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period the previous year, thanks to the boost in sales as a result of Beijing 2022.

Chengdu 2021, which has been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 2023.